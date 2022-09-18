American Trust Makes New $508,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,675 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,538,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,832,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $154,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,012.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,083 shares of company stock worth $2,201,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

