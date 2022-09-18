American Trust Takes $414,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Shares of NVO opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

