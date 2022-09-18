Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $54,161,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.80.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

