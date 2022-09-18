XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

XPO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

