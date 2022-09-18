Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

DRVN stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Insider Activity at Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,475,998.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,273,203 shares of company stock worth $298,492,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

