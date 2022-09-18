American Trust Has $447,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.