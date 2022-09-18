Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 388.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,882,000. State Street Corp grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after buying an additional 103,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 140.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

RAPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $24.52 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $727.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.45.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

