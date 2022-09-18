American Trust Has $462,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Entergy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,755 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 175.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 168,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.