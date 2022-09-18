American Trust Sells 343 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Genpact were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 56.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

Genpact Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,269 in the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.