Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,702 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 47,240.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 57,633 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

CNHI stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

