Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,396 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,149,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $27,013,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

