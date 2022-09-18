Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

