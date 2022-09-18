Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 400 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.15% of Carter’s worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carter’s by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Carter’s by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carter’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $71.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

