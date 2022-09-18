Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after buying an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Shares of AXON opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average of $103.82. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

