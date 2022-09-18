Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 259,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.