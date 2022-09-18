Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 323.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 2,279.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

