Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,637,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 438,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,875,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $254.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

