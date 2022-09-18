M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $328,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 259,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

