Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $167.59 and last traded at $167.59, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.91.

Specifically, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.11. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

