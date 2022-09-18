Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 13,533 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

