M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $429,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,856 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.04.

FedEx Trading Down 21.4 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

