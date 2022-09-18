FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.04.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.02. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

Insider Activity

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in FedEx by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

