Fulton Bank N.A. Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 136,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 506,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after purchasing an additional 97,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average is $174.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Further Reading

