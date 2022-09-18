Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $354.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

