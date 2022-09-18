Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Sells $1,171,770.85 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,418,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,215,147.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 922,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

