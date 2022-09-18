William Richard White Sells 32,500 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $977.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

