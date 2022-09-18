William Richard White Sells 32,500 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AKRO opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $977.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $29.78.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
AKRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
Further Reading
