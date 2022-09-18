Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,684,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 26,321,478 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.87.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

