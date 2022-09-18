NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 92104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
NexOptic Technology Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.
About NexOptic Technology
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.
