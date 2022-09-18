ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.34

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.34 and last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 1878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 680,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 330,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 163,554 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.