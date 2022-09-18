VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 6,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 660,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

VTEX Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth $165,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VTEX by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 146,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in VTEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

