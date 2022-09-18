VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 6,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 660,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
VTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
