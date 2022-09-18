Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. 64,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,630,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Articles

