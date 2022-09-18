Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.13

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 2915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125,021 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

