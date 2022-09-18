Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $154.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,165,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.