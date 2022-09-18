CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $164,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.