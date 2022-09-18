Insider Buying: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Buys $234,750.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,436,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $229,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $226,750.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,317,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 162,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

