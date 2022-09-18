Thomas Lynn Brown Acquires 15,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

