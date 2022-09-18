Robert C. Rowe Sells 4,000 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,601,000 after purchasing an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.