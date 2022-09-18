Randy Maultsby Sells 20,000 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Randy Maultsby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Randy Maultsby sold 31,247 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $349,966.40.

Tiptree Trading Down 1.2 %

TIPT opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.09. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 274,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 29.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 118,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

