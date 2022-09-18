Preethi Sundaram Sells 18,214 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $319,547.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

