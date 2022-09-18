Insider Buying: Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Buys $200,200.00 in Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 65,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 183.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 176.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,177 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 57.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

