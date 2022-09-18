Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $202,500.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,984,274 shares in the company, valued at $33,643,849.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $108,526.47.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.

Brightcove Trading Up 0.2 %

BCOV opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $276.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,947,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Brightcove by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

