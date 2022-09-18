Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,044 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Nordson worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 21,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,576,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $218.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

