Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.13% of MSA Safety worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $117.58 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.89 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.39%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.