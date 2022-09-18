Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,457 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

