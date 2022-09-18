Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 310.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
GNRC opened at $200.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.30.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.
