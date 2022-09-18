Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 398,924 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $496,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.69. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

