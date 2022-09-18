Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 119 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Cable One worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,399,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.83.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,029.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,282.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,311.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,020.82 and a 12 month high of $1,983.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. Research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

