Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 845,669 shares of company stock valued at $96,323,645. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

