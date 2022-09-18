Farmer Steven Patrick Purchases Shares of 1,875 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $14,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.