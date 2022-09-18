CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,993.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 337,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,809,000 after acquiring an additional 321,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Insider Activity

CF Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.